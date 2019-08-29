First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Agf Investments America Raised Holding; As Oneok New (OKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 67,618 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 55,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 1.62 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in First Solar Inc. (FSLR) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 17,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 52,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 35,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in First Solar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 466,054 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares to 10,218 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,063 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

