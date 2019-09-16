First Solar (FSLR) Share Value Rose While Alps Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shareholder Adams Express Company Has Cut Position by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 59.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 23,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 62,684 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 39,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 600,309 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $798.76. About 315,310 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 63.80 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

