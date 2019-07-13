First Solar (FSLR) Share Price Rose While Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position; United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Stock Rose While Advisor Partners Has Cut by $674,560 Its Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 515,964 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR)

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 25,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,694 shares to 59,692 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.