First Solar (FSLR) Share Price Rose While Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted by $5.06 Million Its Stake; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rose, Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 77,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 267,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57 million, up from 189,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60M shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 78.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 57,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 15,884 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, down from 73,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18 million shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 27,335 shares to 82,665 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 30,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,830 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

