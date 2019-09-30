First Solar (FSLR) Position Raised by Dsam Partners Llp; First Trust Advisors LP Upped Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $82.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.91M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 3.00M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 1.58M shares traded or 40.70% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 15,520 shares to 62,867 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 15,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,659 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp holds 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 185,248 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 799,304 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 12,971 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Strs Ohio reported 957,444 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Llc accumulated 4,884 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 240,957 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Inc stated it has 5.48 million shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual reported 36,659 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.38% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.29% or 3.45M shares. Prentiss Smith And stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

