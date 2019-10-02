First Solar (FSLR) Position Maintained by Sei Investments Company; As Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $3.08 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 124,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 84,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.62 million shares traded or 40.35% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 767,065 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 8.50 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.