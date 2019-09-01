First Solar (FSLR) Market Value Rose While Encompass Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake; Comerica Bank Has Cut Its Holding in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by $408,397 as Stock Value Rose

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 1,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 128,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.02M, down from 130,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 831,612 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership holds 50,941 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 10,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lathrop Invest has 5.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 66,280 shares. Franklin stated it has 1.88 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 0.11% stake. Eulav Asset holds 39,000 shares. Carroll Associates owns 1,690 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. National Pension Serv has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 640,211 shares or 4.95% of its portfolio. Capital Ser Of America reported 3.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South State reported 34,820 shares stake. Nomura accumulated 26,586 shares. First Citizens State Bank Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,975 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 37,847 shares to 699,359 shares, valued at $202.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 32,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 36,589 shares to 286,589 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firsthand Capital Mngmt holds 5,000 shares. Ci reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 36,231 are held by Scott And Selber. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 30 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 210,813 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 30,152 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.37% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 97,744 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 117,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.96% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 100 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 16,157 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Trust Company stated it has 1,400 shares.