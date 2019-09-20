First Solar (FSLR) Holder Park West Asset Management Decreased Position as Share Value Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Western Union Co. (WU) by $12.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 678,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23 million, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 93.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 896,755 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,260 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6.46 million shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Jennison Associate Llc owns 127,509 shares. New Jersey-based Credit Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.41% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 20,853 were reported by Creative Planning. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Luminus Management stated it has 0.39% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 411,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,304 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,300 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 23,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3,777 shares.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $113.96 million for 15.74 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNG, FSLR, TPX – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Might Be Better Off Without Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Solar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RCL, PSMT, FSLR – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Solar Stock Drops as Solar Power Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 717,417 shares to 817,417 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 193,974 shares to 611,218 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $198.40 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More important recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 4.48 million shares. 42,510 were accumulated by Raymond James Ser Inc. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 2,842 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Nordea Mngmt holds 0% or 45,680 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 9.77M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 147,242 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 170,715 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communications Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,101 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited accumulated 56,518 shares. Whitnell & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Rowland Investment Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 80,995 shares. Boston And Mgmt has 166,820 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 300 shares.