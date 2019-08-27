First Solar (FSLR) Holder Masters Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.88 Million as Share Value Rose; As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Market Valuation Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 36,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 463,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 295,652 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.545. About 2.19M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Rev $729.1M; 15/03/2018 – Says Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings unit not part of bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 24/03/2018 – JCDecaux open to bidding for U.S. peers but nothing planned – CEO; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95 million shares to 36.89M shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 10,654 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 80,104 shares. Citigroup has 17,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 15,000 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 8,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zazove Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 451,871 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,369 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Aegon Usa Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 62,169 shares. Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,552 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Barclays Public invested in 1.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. The insider PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold $6.07M. 200,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares with value of $463,360 were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W. Another trade for 400,000 shares valued at $913,680 was bought by MORELAND W BENJAMIN. 15,000 shares were bought by WELLS SCOTT, worth $35,442 on Wednesday, August 14.

