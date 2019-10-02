First Solar (FSLR) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Shorts Up By 19.24%

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX) had an increase of 19.24% in short interest. TPTX’s SI was 1.18M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 19.24% from 985,400 shares previously. With 263,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s short sellers to cover TPTX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 259,590 shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock was cut to a “Sell” by research analysts at BidaskScore. FSLR’s old rating is no longer valid.

Among 4 analysts covering Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turning Point Therapeutics has $7000 highest and $5600 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 66.58% above currents $37.67 stock price. Turning Point Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Canaccord Genuity. Wells Fargo maintained Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $6200 target.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 1.48 million shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.73M for 13.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It has a 249.03 P/E ratio. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.