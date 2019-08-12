First Solar Com (FSLR) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Ppl (PPL) Share Price Declined, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 22,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 277,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 255,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in First Solar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 839,927 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 74,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 180,057 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 105,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.93M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 15,650 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1,687 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 162,881 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 166,043 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers Inc invested in 0.24% or 11,417 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 19,177 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0% or 49 shares. 4,887 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 4.79% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 642,386 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,032 shares to 1,320 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 9,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,102 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 53,161 shares to 297,504 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 102,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,149 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc Com.