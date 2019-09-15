First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 58 2.07 N/A 5.18 11.69 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 36 3.44 N/A 2.08 17.33

Table 1 highlights First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ohio Valley Banc Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.27 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 19.3%. Insiders owned 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. -2.22% -6.04% -2.75% 0.59% -26.63% 1.89%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.