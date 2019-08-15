First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 56 2.11 N/A 5.18 11.69 Lakeland Financial Corporation 46 5.57 N/A 3.30 13.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Lakeland Financial Corporation. Lakeland Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2% Lakeland Financial Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lakeland Financial Corporation has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Lakeland Financial Corporation 2.18% -2.36% -3.12% 0.77% -5.23% 14.52%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than Lakeland Financial Corporation

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, trust, and wealth management services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; retail and merchant credit card services; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company operates 49 branch offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.