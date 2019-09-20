First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 58 2.12 N/A 5.18 11.69 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 3.40 N/A 1.23 11.56

In table 1 we can see First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Savings Financial Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 3.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.5% and 78.3%. Insiders owned roughly 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.