First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 57 2.06 N/A 5.18 11.69 Park National Corporation 97 4.21 N/A 6.68 14.16

Table 1 highlights First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Park National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Savings Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2% Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Park National Corporation’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 41% respectively. Insiders held 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Park National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Park National Corporation.

Summary

Park National Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Savings Financial Group Inc.