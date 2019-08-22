First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|57
|2.06
|N/A
|5.18
|11.69
|Park National Corporation
|97
|4.21
|N/A
|6.68
|14.16
Table 1 highlights First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Park National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Savings Financial Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|12.1%
|1.2%
|Park National Corporation
|0.00%
|12.9%
|1.4%
Risk & Volatility
First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Park National Corporation’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Park National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.5% and 41% respectively. Insiders held 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Park National Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|1.51%
|1.59%
|7.64%
|18.45%
|-17.25%
|16.58%
|Park National Corporation
|2.03%
|-5.4%
|-2.09%
|2.29%
|-14.03%
|11.57%
For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Park National Corporation.
Summary
Park National Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Savings Financial Group Inc.
