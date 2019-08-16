First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.10% 1.20% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. N/A 56 11.69 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Savings Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.40 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 4.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that First Savings Financial Group Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors First Savings Financial Group Inc.