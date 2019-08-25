First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.10% 1.20% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. N/A 57 11.69 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Savings Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 4.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

First Savings Financial Group Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.