First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|12.10%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|N/A
|57
|11.69
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
First Savings Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.75
|1.40
|2.58
The potential upside of the competitors is 4.33%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|1.51%
|1.59%
|7.64%
|18.45%
|-17.25%
|16.58%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
First Savings Financial Group Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
First Savings Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.