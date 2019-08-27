First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 57 2.00 N/A 5.18 11.69 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 14 2.94 N/A 1.23 11.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 11.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares and 78.3% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares. About 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated on 6 of the 9 factors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.