First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Comparing side by side

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 57 2.02 N/A 5.18 11.69 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.44 N/A 1.16 15.83

Demonstrates First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Amerant Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Savings Financial Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 11.71% and its average target price is $18.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7%. Competitively, Amerant Bancorp Inc. has 68.66% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Amerant Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.