First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Comparing side by side

First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|57
|2.02
|N/A
|5.18
|11.69
|Amerant Bancorp Inc.
|17
|2.44
|N/A
|1.16
|15.83
Demonstrates First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Amerant Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Savings Financial Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Amerant Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|12.1%
|1.2%
|Amerant Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|6.7%
|0.6%
Analyst Recommendations
First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Amerant Bancorp Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 11.71% and its average target price is $18.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7%. Competitively, Amerant Bancorp Inc. has 68.66% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|1.51%
|1.59%
|7.64%
|18.45%
|-17.25%
|16.58%
|Amerant Bancorp Inc.
|2.45%
|-15.84%
|2.4%
|31.38%
|0%
|41.28%
For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Amerant Bancorp Inc.
Summary
First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Amerant Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.