First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:FSFG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. First Savings Financial Group Inc’s current price of $59.35 translates into 0.27% yield. First Savings Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 702 shares traded. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) has declined 17.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FSFG News: 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Savings Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSFG); 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Declares Dividend of 15c; 08/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – First Savings 2Q EPS 69c; 29/03/2018 BEZEQ TO SEE FIRST SAVINGS `SOMETIME IN 2018′: GRANOT

Among 12 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.92’s average target is 5.81% above currents $101.99 stock price. Dollar Tree had 23 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. UBS maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business clients in southern Indiana. The company has market cap of $139.48 million. The firm operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending divisions. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 33 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Acadian Asset Limited holds 0% or 787 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 836 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 110,810 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Communication owns 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 16,339 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2,800 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Ltd Co. First Allied Advisory reported 4,082 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4.33M shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% or 119 shares. Winch Advisory Service owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 24,110 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $99,980.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $24.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.