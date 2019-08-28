First Republic Investment Management Upped Hormel Foods (HRL) Holding by $393,536; Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Cut Its Position by $717,696 as Valuation Were Volatile

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 8,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 148,136 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 139,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 130,002 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXR) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 51,264 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 231,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 282,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 5,946 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 323,773 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 445,372 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 16,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian has 0.26% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 434,715 shares. Axa invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Commerce holds 36,252 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Lc reported 6,420 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 941,777 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.98 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 99,047 shares. 328,078 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.23% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 0% or 11,000 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 70,806 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $297.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 13,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,124 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 10,375 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 19,004 shares. 12,110 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications holds 695 shares. Inv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32,300 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 645 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 0.2% or 37,534 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 1,600 shares. 34,304 are owned by Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 21,389 shares. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 20,280 shares to 314,149 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 426,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).