First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $3.45 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Holder Seatown Holdings Decreased Stake

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc analyzed 76,583 shares as the company's stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 184,998 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 261,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 6.53 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings analyzed 155,138 shares as the company's stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 1.31 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares to 194,151 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 36,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin reported 12,700 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 12.52M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.65 million shares stake. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,330 shares. 469,237 were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 28,559 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 40,165 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg holds 0.51% or 3,170 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 58,656 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 1,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 358,175 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.29M for 55.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year's $0.18 per share. ZAYO's profit will be $35.29M for 55.72 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hudock Capital Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Voloridge invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 106,347 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 12,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 48,257 shares in its portfolio. 33,193 are owned by Frontier Mngmt. Everence Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Street reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 6,314 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 926,349 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America owns 1,450 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Com reported 53,000 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 12,574 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability accumulated 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. APC’s profit will be $279.35M for 32.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year's $0.54 per share. APC's profit will be $279.35M for 32.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 23,296 shares to 99,047 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 30,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).