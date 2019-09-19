First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stake by $1.36 Million; Valuation Rose; Caprock Group Has Lowered Its Ball (BLL) Position by $310,870; Share Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 4,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 5,969 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, down from 10,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 588,942 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended; 16/05/2018 – Bolton Emerges as Potential Wrecking Ball for Trump’s Kim Summit; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecastsl Technavio; 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 33,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 5,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220,000, down from 39,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 195,524 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. REXR’s profit will be $32.93M for 37.00 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 10,851 shares to 148,561 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 29,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold REXR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 106.03 million shares or 6.83% more from 99.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 38,669 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 0.79% or 350,431 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma owns 1.24M shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.03% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Balyasny Asset Limited Company owns 271,499 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). The New York-based Bamco Inc has invested 0.05% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 27,019 shares. State Street reported 4.54 million shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 5,242 shares. Westpac stated it has 666,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 420 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.18M shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.03% or 746,400 shares in its portfolio. Fil reported 404,290 shares.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.37 million for 25.43 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 873 shares to 3,231 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).