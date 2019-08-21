First Republic Investment Management Trimmed Its Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Position by $3.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 105,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The hedge fund held 350,859 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90M, down from 456,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 688,479 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Same-Property EBITDA of $53.3M-$54.8M; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.67; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 359,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 94,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 453,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 401,750 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.58 million activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by Dockman William C..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 274,651 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 336 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc invested 0.68% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 38,687 were reported by Tiedemann Ltd. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 3,893 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). American Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 1,453 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Art Limited reported 48,834 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 8,746 are owned by Arrowstreet L P. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 7,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 1.03 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company stated it has 19,364 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 14,521 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 1.03 million shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $26.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75M for 13.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.50M for 8.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 242,684 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 808,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers reported 12.50M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 46,556 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Co invested in 0% or 17,618 shares. 1.05M are owned by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Kbc Group Nv reported 23,267 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Amp Investors Limited invested in 0.01% or 35,434 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc owns 7,411 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 78,705 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs. Prudential Inc stated it has 791,029 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings.