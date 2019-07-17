First Republic Investment Management Raised Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $815,556; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Stake In Carnival (CCL) Was Has Lifted

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 29,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,897 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 273,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 219,050 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 14/05/2018 – Qdoba Personnel Changes Follow Purchase by Funds Managed by Units of Apollo Global; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.09M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,934 shares to 297,758 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 69,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,135 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.