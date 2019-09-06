First Republic Investment Management Raised Intel (INTC) Holding By $4.98 Million; Onespan (OSPN) Shorts Decreased By 2.18%

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 93,995 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 2.78M shares with $149.45M value, up from 2.69M last quarter. Intel Corp now has $221.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 30.02 million shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) had a decrease of 2.18% in short interest. OSPN’s SI was 1.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.18% from 1.55 million shares previously. With 256,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s short sellers to cover OSPN’s short positions. The SI to Onespan Inc’s float is 4.71%. The stock increased 7.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 180,078 shares traded. OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has declined 14.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 227,166 were reported by Chem Savings Bank. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 171,093 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 19,683 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 866,841 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 4.10M shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability has invested 2.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Edmp Inc has 2.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cardinal Cap Mngmt Inc, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 377,235 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.36% or 20,525 shares. 38,700 are held by Glynn Capital Limited Liability Corp. Stonebridge Mngmt has invested 3.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tru Of Virginia Va owns 247,634 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 34,701 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has 1.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wheatland Inc reported 2.31% stake.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) stake by 14,071 shares to 13,066 valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 89,258 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 7.58% above currents $50.1 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell”. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, May 10. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $5600 target.

