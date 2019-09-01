First Republic Investment Management Raised By $4.11 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 13.80% above currents $164.62 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. See Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $183.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $187.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $187.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $177.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $165 New Target: $183 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 11.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 11,551 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 111,230 shares with $39.66 million value, up from 99,679 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) stake by 36,361 shares to 20,895 valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 7,569 shares and now owns 11,345 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XBI) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 6,499 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.51 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.41 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

