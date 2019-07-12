First Republic Investment Management Position In Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Was Has Lifted; Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted Aarons (AAN) Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 223.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 24,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 11,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 725,698 shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 16,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 31,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 281,800 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 25,094 shares to 30,538 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 65,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,605 shares, and cut its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd stated it has 340,466 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc has 0.23% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 20,731 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Shelton Capital owns 253 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 226,943 shares. 132,403 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. 19,300 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 108,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 17,778 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 2,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 139,642 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 570 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 386,640 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,720 shares to 339,373 shares, valued at $30.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 30,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,573 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

