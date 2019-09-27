First Republic Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Kellogg Co (K) by $369,728 as Stock Value Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $50.45 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 6,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 48,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 922,773 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $148.29. About 5.33 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 185.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 8.44 million shares to 8.64 million shares, valued at $179.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 29,012 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.45% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Df Dent And invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Btim Corp reported 1,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.26% or 109,470 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 2.91% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 84,000 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Hartford Management Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 14,972 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 943,226 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4,930 shares. Coastline Trust Com holds 0.18% or 8,175 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Co invested 1.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32,043 shares to 128,319 shares, valued at $26.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 33,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

