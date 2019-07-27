First Republic Investment Management Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Position By $1.19 Million; Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent (DMLP) Sellers Increased By 4.33% Their Shorts

Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent (NASDAQ:DMLP) had an increase of 4.33% in short interest. DMLP’s SI was 93,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.33% from 90,000 shares previously. With 34,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s short sellers to cover DMLP’s short positions. The SI to Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent’s float is 0.32%. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 55,988 shares traded or 47.77% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 3.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 23.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 7,024 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 22,476 shares with $3.84M value, down from 29,500 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $46.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon

Among 4 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $19700 target. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. M Partners upgraded the shares of AON in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $651.63 million. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

