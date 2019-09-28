First Republic Investment Management Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Wasatch Advisors Has Lifted Its Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Holding by $1.77 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 24,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.20 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 887,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.00% . The institutional investor held 6.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80 million, up from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 769,510 shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 32.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 14/03/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.24 PER BASIC SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Inovio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INO); 25/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS FILES $250M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma 1Q Rev $1.53M; 11/04/2018 – Inovio Awarded Up to $56 M From CEPI to Advance DNA Vaccines Against Lassa Fever and MERS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 16,617 shares to 60,178 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 168,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,925 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 42,738 shares to 16,321 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 42,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,020 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

