First Republic Investment Management Increases Position in American Express Co (AXP); Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $41.66 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 4,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 178,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.03 million, up from 173,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.04. About 950,736 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 368,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 4,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $485,000, down from 372,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.93. About 426,002 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 4,208 shares to 20,785 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 29,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,788 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02 million for 35.09 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.