First Republic Investment Management Increased New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake by $3.93 Million as Stock Price Declined; Fpr Partners Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Upped by $77.91 Million as Share Value Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 271.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 245,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 336,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 90,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 1.64M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 7.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 24.64 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.48M, up from 17.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 558,609 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monetary Gp Inc has 0.26% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 38,200 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc reported 31,713 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt reported 13,110 shares stake. 32,300 are held by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 510,340 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 4.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 167,122 are held by Swift Run Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Capital Financial Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Regions Financial reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 11,456 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 10,100 shares. Cipher Cap Lp owns 134,298 shares. Invest Advsrs owns 75,400 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 7.29 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 58,205 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was made by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 27,593 shares to 4,173 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 145,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,519 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

