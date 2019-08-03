First Republic Investment Management Increased Mastercard (MA) Position by $3.73 Million; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Share Price Declined While Capital Research Global Investors Has Upped Position by $1.54 Billion

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 8.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27.95 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 billion, up from 19.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 15,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 187,878 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.24 million, up from 172,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.48 million shares to 336,549 shares, valued at $70.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc by 185,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

