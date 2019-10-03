First Republic Investment Management Increased Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Stock Price Rose; Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) Holding Maintained by Reaves W H & Company Inc

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co Com (DTE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 21,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.13M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 442,044 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors “green” bond opportunity; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 20.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 2,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 12,330 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 10,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 753,807 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 15 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia stated it has 259 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 91,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.01% or 1,396 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 696,812 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management reported 2,398 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 30 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 23,868 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 24,370 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 170,509 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability reported 72,328 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 17,664 shares to 12,406 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 174,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,236 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt reported 267 shares stake. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 13,845 shares. Sit Invest Inc accumulated 0.22% or 55,600 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 10,756 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 353 shares. Coastline Co accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.89% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Pictet Asset invested in 0.3% or 1.07M shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 39,645 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs has 1,386 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated invested in 275,091 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Aqr Management Ltd invested in 0.24% or 1.68M shares. Synovus Fincl holds 848 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $448,273 activity. 1,537 shares valued at $199,733 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, September 5.

