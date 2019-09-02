First Republic Investment Management Increased By $677,103 Its Unilever Plc (UL) Holding; Halsey Associates Increased Its Boeing (BA) Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased Boeing (BA) stake by 49.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc acquired 7,546 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 22,781 shares with $8.69M value, up from 15,235 last quarter. Boeing now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 11.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 11,879 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 115,147 shares with $6.65M value, up from 103,268 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $166.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 659,241 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 76,583 shares to 184,998 valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 7,639 shares and now owns 56,865 shares. Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) was reduced too.

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,838 shares to 5,687 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 4,401 shares and now owns 174,512 shares. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 107,861 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.05% stake. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 28,961 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,143 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Novare Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 1.09% or 140,774 shares. Hwg LP has 6,276 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Lc has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pointstate Cap Lp has 3.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 401,210 shares. Churchill Management Corporation owns 160,747 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. 2,780 are owned by Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 36,483 shares. Tennessee-based Martin Co Tn has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Seaport Global maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.