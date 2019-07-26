First Republic Investment Management Increased By $5.65 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; S&T Bank Decreased By $350,244 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 46,300 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 1.16M shares with $141.81M value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.14. About 1.89M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

S&T Bank decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 9.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 1,692 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The S&T Bank holds 16,959 shares with $3.52M value, down from 18,651 last quarter. 3M Co now has $100.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $175.6. About 1.14 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.03M were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 209,876 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd has 51,026 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Td Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 415 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1,280 shares. Greenleaf holds 44,979 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc reported 23,161 shares. Zacks accumulated 9,229 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legacy Private has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 976 are held by Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Endowment Management Lp owns 1,480 shares. Mathes stated it has 12,893 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Llc reported 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited reported 21,086 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Vale Michael G.. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 2,451 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.53% or 400,836 shares. Laffer Investments reported 0% stake. Smithfield Tru reported 47,921 shares. Allstate reported 97,527 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 1% or 33,151 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id invested in 12,900 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dodge And Cox stated it has 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, American And Management has 2.49% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 71,331 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 200,728 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 90,845 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 465 shares stake. State Bank Of Mellon has 19.51M shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1.58% or 97,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 159,606 shares to 1.35 million valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR) stake by 8,890 shares and now owns 15,395 shares. Axalta Coating Sys Ltd was reduced too.