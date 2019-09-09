First Republic Investment Management Holds Position in Baidu (BIDU); Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Has Lowered Its Stake

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 35,444 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 billion, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Xylem Inc/Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 700,991 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 2,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 29,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 27,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 44,392 shares to 24,730 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,887 were accumulated by Hilltop. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 4,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 56,659 shares. 34,698 are held by Strs Ohio. Page Arthur B holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 13,710 shares. Manchester Management Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Sageworth Tru has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 550 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited owns 271,449 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 31,326 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 14.99M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). United Automobile Association owns 59,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 136,610 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 34,071 shares.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $147.79 million for 23.33 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

