First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Lifted Its Stake by $931,000

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 42.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 7,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 523,613 shares traded or 44.19% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 6,335 shares to 6,344 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR) by 8,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,672 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.84 million activity. 30,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. $3.45 million worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 6,170 shares. The New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.1% or 4,997 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd accumulated 3,625 shares. New York-based Palestra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings accumulated 248,611 shares. Ally has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 9,261 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.28 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust has 24,910 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc holds 9,540 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Guardian LP holds 1,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bristol John W And Incorporated New York invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 876 shares. 86,247 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & accumulated 4,524 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 894 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 151,084 shares. 351,589 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,270 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Park Avenue Secs Lc invested in 1,497 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fairview Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,116 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 58,059 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd has 709 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 30,926 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q2 FFO & Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Welltower’s (WELL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 8.79% Yield (HPT) – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Best REITs for the Next 55 Years – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.