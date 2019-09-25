First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in Entegris (ENTG) by $782,217 as Market Valuation Rose; Wedbush Securities Has Cut Stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by $302,652

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 12,715 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 431,427 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 21,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 71,920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 50,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 72,545 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,987 shares to 153,745 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 10,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,766 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 884,505 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 178,235 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.32 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 3.60M are owned by Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0% or 296 shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 4,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 151,791 shares. 1.52M were reported by Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Llc. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 81,290 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Corp has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 49,814 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 6,800 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.77M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Industry Cap Partners Limited Liability Company holds 5.57% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 538,175 shares. Hm Payson & has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,145 shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 61,153 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,231 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.22% or 95,289 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,795 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Linscomb Williams invested in 0.04% or 7,032 shares. Manchester Management Lc reported 2,728 shares. The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management Lc has invested 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,200 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Northcoast Asset Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,939 shares. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.28% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.88 million for 14.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,078 shares to 14,895 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

