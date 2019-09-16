First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Its Entegris (ENTG) Holding; Bio-key International (BKYI) SI Decreased By 26.65%

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 41.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 21,141 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 7.11%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 71,920 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 50,779 last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $6.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 235,830 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) had a decrease of 26.65% in short interest. BKYI’s SI was 27,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.65% from 37,900 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s short sellers to cover BKYI’s short positions. The SI to Bio-key International Inc’s float is 0.44%. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.0225 during the last trading session, reaching $0.61. About 3,185 shares traded. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has declined 38.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BKYI News: 30/04/2018 – BIO-key to Display its Biometric Software and Hardware Solutions at connect:ID May 1 – 2 in Washington, DC; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE, BIO-KEY WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 BIO-key to Showcase TouchLock Line of Biometric & Bluetooth Travel and Bicycle Locks at Hong Kong Global Sources Gifts and Hom; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – BIO-KEY IS REITERATING ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $8 MLN – $12 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Investment Ser Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 855 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Lp owns 178,235 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Peoples Financial Serv Corp stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Wells Fargo Mn reported 884,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Us National Bank De accumulated 41,817 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.03% stake. Northern Tru reported 1.74 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 47,974 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 140,635 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 16,887 shares to 170,030 valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ITA) stake by 1,759 shares and now owns 4,099 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was reduced too.

