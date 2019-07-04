First Republic Investment Management Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $8.18 Million as Share Price Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) by $5.08 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 303,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.02M, up from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 253,135 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 125,595 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $225.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 72,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,666 shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il has invested 0.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 89.60 million shares. 2,155 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability owns 34,303 shares. 149,934 were reported by Channing Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,450 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management holds 0.23% or 1.24 million shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Company holds 27,000 shares. Independent Invsts Inc reported 0.24% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 133,357 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,475 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.20 million shares or 5.09% of its portfolio. Lincluden Management accumulated 199,088 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Zebra Management Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Park Circle invested in 11,000 shares.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.