First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $1.62 Million; Inphi (IPHI) Shares Rose While S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.25 Million

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 96,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, down from 141,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 471,966 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 20,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 318,574 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.02 million, down from 339,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 5.03M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.10 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday – CNBC” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 30 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30 – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Joins Industry Leaders at ECOC 2019 to Discuss and Demonstrate 400Gbps Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Networks – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Corporation Announces Revision to Q2 Outlook Based on Executive Order issued to US Department of Commerce – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

