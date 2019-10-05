First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by $597,786; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $337,190

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 41.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 13,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The hedge fund held 19,529 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, down from 33,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 404,799 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 20/03/2018 - Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners; 09/03/2018 - Food Lion Feeds to Partner with Local Meals on Wheels Feeding Agencies to Help Feed Seniors; 15/05/2018 - Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 16/03/2018 - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS - COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS; 18/04/2018 - KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV - WILL EXPAND ITS WHOLLY-OWNED BOTLEK TERMINAL WHICH IS LOCATED IN PORT OF ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS; 11/04/2018 - REG-Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt all AGM resolutions; 18/04/2018 - FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Ingenia 1.5T CX, Models 781261 & 781262 Product Usage: Indicated for use as; 19/03/2018 - Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018; 20/05/2018 - Philips SpeechLive cloud dictation solution – easy, affordable and with Australian based hosting

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 4,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 218,619 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31 million, down from 223,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.