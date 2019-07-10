First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering KeyCorp (KEY)

Among 5 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KeyCorp had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $17 target. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. Sandler O’Neill upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $19 target in Friday, January 11 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, January 18. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 15.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 32,298 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.76%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 181,922 shares with $4.46M value, down from 214,220 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $17.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 1.34M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.99 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has 244,390 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc invested in 0.05% or 37,355 shares. Fruth Inv reported 0.1% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cambridge Inv Research Inc invested in 46,600 shares. 52,025 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. D E Shaw Communication Inc holds 75,906 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 80.36M shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has 525,491 shares. Schroder Management Group stated it has 1.43M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.14% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co reported 122,128 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,850 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication owns 542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 193,705 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 6.91 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.36M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.12% or 32,653 shares in its portfolio. Rr Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.74% or 2.11M shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors reported 3,368 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 143,366 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Plancorp Lc accumulated 12,150 shares. Tru Asset Management Ltd has 1.64% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,550 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 54,389 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 433,040 shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 9,770 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 2,526 shares. Starr International stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80M for 13.92 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased National Grid Plc stake by 7,864 shares to 37,598 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 41,889 shares and now owns 174,780 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.