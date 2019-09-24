First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed By $5.78 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Hawk Ridge Management Trimmed Louisiana Pac (LPX) Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 38,260 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 317,440 shares with $48.17M value, down from 355,700 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $133.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.55. About 1.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 21.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 173,321 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 638,037 shares with $16.73M value, down from 811,358 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 325,521 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) stake by 28,433 shares to 961,932 valued at $35.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 43,678 shares and now owns 687,447 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.21% or 2,773 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 18 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.78% or 150,057 shares. Ingalls & Snyder owns 2,813 shares. Pictet North America stated it has 91,059 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated holds 5,845 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brookstone stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 32,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tiger Global Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.88% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Calamos Advsr Lc reported 0.34% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 19,114 shares. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.3% or 85,000 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforceâ€™s Acquisition Strategy Is Paying Off (Literally) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 22.94% above currents $152.55 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Friday, August 23 report.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:LPX) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LP Names Nicole C. Daniel as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.