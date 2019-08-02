First Republic Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Shares Rose; Westwood Holdings Group Stake In Amgen (AMGN) Was Upped

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 32,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 185,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58M, up from 152,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 94,642 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 11,120 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 9,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 145,885 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Company Na stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Limited Com reported 3,696 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has 0.3% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roberts Glore Company Il holds 0.48% or 4,825 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reliance Company Of Delaware accumulated 3,582 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 7,153 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 246,782 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Thomasville Natl Bank has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tower Capital Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 6,424 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 36,373 shares. Personal Cap Advisors has 3,953 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 342,371 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,963 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 55,912 shares to 83,875 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 18,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,663 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 84,808 shares to 924,473 shares, valued at $154.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited Shs (NYSE:G) by 48,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,965 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden & Rygel holds 0.18% or 13,330 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,992 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. 46,859 were accumulated by Washington Co. Moreover, Jennison Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,286 shares. Victory Inc reported 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 1,104 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Moreover, Rothschild Company Asset Us Incorporated has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,700 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 69,753 shares. Brandes Prtnrs Lp stated it has 26,286 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 45,348 shares. 6,602 were accumulated by Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability. The Alabama-based First State Bank has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.68% or 16,382 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.06% or 3,569 shares.