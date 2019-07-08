First Republic Investment Management Has Raised Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; Myriad Asset Management LTD Maintains Position in Nike (NKE)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 2.49 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 31,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,790 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, up from 67,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 253,822 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,641 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cambridge Investment Rech holds 0.07% or 86,467 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.49% or 56,642 shares. Buckingham Capital Management reported 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sather Financial Gp Incorporated accumulated 174,158 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,710 shares. Scotia holds 124,811 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc accumulated 0.09% or 9,431 shares. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 186,521 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc stated it has 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.18M were accumulated by Bristol John W &. Cap International Ltd Ca accumulated 59,609 shares. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 616,761 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Brand Could Benefit From Nike’s and Adidas’ Missteps – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,546 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Corp Mi. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.15% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Cypress Gru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,219 shares. Argent Co owns 0.15% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,753 shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bank In has invested 0.43% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kornitzer Ks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited reported 15,785 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Underhill Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6.55% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fosun Intl has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 28,265 shares. 2,448 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 18,374 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 121,479 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. O’HARE MICHAEL also sold $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Freda Fabrizio. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.