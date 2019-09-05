First Republic Investment Management Has Raised China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holding; Iamgold Ordinary Shares (IAG) Shorts Down By 4.94%

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased China Mobile Limited (CHL) stake by 47.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 9,089 shares as China Mobile Limited (CHL)’s stock declined 10.43%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 28,317 shares with $1.44M value, up from 19,228 last quarter. China Mobile Limited now has $172.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 578,298 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING

Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:IAG) had a decrease of 4.94% in short interest. IAG’s SI was 7.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.94% from 8.13 million shares previously. With 5.66 million avg volume, 1 days are for Iamgold Corporation Ordinary Shares (NYSE:IAG)’s short sellers to cover IAG’s short positions. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 2.51M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iamgold: African Assets Come Into The Limelight – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iamgold: Let’s Forget About This Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why IAMGOLD Stock Is Selling Off Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IAMGOLD cuts full-year production view, sees higher costs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IAMGOLD: Digging Into The Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It also explores for copper and silver. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 3,349 shares to 182,182 valued at $27.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IDV) stake by 35,097 shares and now owns 417,188 shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) was reduced too.