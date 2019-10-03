First Republic Investment Management Has Raised Cdw (CDW) Position; Hyrecar (HYRE) Shorts Up By 3.7%

Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) had an increase of 3.7% in short interest. HYRE’s SI was 1.51 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.7% from 1.46M shares previously. With 234,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s short sellers to cover HYRE’s short positions. The SI to Hyrecar Inc’s float is 19.39%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.0111 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5889. About 56,146 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has declined 3.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 396.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Republic Investment Management Inc acquired 41,842 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 52,402 shares with $5.82 million value, up from 10,560 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $17.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $118.44. About 299,272 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) stake by 16,892 shares to 29,355 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 15,883 shares and now owns 423,939 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -5.27% below currents $118.44 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating.